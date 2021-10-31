Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $897.20 million-$900.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.81 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LOPE traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

