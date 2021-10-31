$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $361.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.