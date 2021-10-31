Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 307,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

