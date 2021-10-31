Tapmydata (TAP) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $37,827.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00314156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.