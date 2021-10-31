Avalanche Trading Down 0.3% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and approximately $385.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.58 or 0.00104258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.75 or 0.00440718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

