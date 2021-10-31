ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $190,215.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,000.02 or 1.00031856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.18 or 0.06963172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022906 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

