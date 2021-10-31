Rarible Price Reaches $19.34 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $19.34 or 0.00031719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and $9.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00225738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

