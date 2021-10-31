Arion Market Capitalization Hits $54,339.46 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $54,339.46 and $41.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,900,845 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

