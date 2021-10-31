$0.33 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,085. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

