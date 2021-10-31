$69.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to post $69.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 456.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 245,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.