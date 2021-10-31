Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. 52,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

