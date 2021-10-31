4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,333,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,202. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

