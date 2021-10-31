4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,333,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,202. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.