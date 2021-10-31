Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $290,181.07 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $290,181.07 and $114,406.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00073310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00104031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.37 or 0.99569607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.35 or 0.06947321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

