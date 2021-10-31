TOWER Market Capitalization Reaches $15.80 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $3.09 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

