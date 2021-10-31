Add.xyz (ADD) Trading Up 102.3% Over Last Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $120,286.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

