Binemon Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Binemon has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $2.19 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00073310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00104031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.37 or 0.99569607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.35 or 0.06947321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

