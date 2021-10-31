Vai Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $112.60 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 129,682,692 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

