$0.71 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.66. Activision Blizzard also posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

