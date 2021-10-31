AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $69.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $70.02 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 174,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,658. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

