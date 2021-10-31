Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,641. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

