Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 87.5%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.
Shares of GNFTF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.
Genfit Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.