Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 87.5%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.5 days.

Shares of GNFTF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

