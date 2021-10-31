Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 98.0%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.2 days.
NCLTF traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $185.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Nitori has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $225.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.69 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96.
About Nitori
