Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Expands By 98.0%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.2 days.

NCLTF traded up $5.62 on Friday, reaching $185.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Nitori has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $225.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.69 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.