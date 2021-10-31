Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 92.6% in October

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.8 days.

KLKNF remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

