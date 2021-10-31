Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $21.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.57. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.42.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

