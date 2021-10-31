Megacoin Market Cap Achieves $362,081.36 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $362,081.36 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.00314764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,715,656 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

