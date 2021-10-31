Myriad (XMY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,118.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $91,118.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,804,217,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

