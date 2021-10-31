Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after purchasing an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $86.86. 1,803,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

