Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 97,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. 1,759,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

