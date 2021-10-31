$29.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.02 million and the highest is $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.23 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $147.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 90,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $6,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

