Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.70. Sysco posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. 2,769,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

