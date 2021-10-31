Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 175,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

