Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $60,555.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,113,508 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

