Step Finance (STEP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.06 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $8.06 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

