Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,555.44

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $60,555.44 and $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,113,508 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

