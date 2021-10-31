Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Drops By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance stock remained flat at $$2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.