Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Premier posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 655,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

