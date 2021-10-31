Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the highest is $244.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $337.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 628,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

