v.systems Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and $3.43 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

v.systems Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,329,076,417 coins and its circulating supply is 2,405,467,953 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.