Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 114.9% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $39,155.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

