Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $528.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.50 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 863,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,341. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

