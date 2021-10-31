Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 978,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,987. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

