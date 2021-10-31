Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.689 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

