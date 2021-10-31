First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $114.93 and a 12-month high of $170.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 76.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.