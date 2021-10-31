Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.