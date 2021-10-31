BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $490.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.70 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

