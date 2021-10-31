Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vaxart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vaxart by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416,898. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $840.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

