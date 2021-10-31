nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NVT stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

