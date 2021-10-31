Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 560,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,508. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

