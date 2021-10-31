Hermez Network Price Hits $7.10 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.10 or 0.00011680 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and $919,334.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

