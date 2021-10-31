Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report sales of $150.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $9,648,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 60.1% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth $5,843,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 58,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,499. Viad has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $909.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.